Jesper Domargård, Marketing Director at CompoSecure, discusses how cards are making a comeback as tools for loyalty, differentiation, and customer experience.

In an era of digital disruption and shifting consumer expectations, banks are being forced to rethink the fundamentals. One of the most overlooked tools in their arsenal - the humble payment card - is quietly becoming a powerful lever for loyalty, lifestyle alignment, and emotional engagement.

The missed opportunity

Numerous banks around the world have long treated the credit and debit card as a ‘hygiene factor’ - a necessary component of being in the banking business, but not something to be carefully nurtured. The result? A missed opportunity. It should come as no surprise that three-quarters of today’s banking customers are indifferent or dissatisfied with their card experience.

The competitive shift: cards as strategic assets

But the landscape is shifting. As competition intensifies, with digital banks and fintechs increasing their share of US checking account openings from 36% to 47% between 2020 and 2024, banks are rethinking the role of the card. No longer just a transactional tool, the card is emerging as a vehicle for differentiation, loyalty, and account primacy. After all, many accounts turn inactive shortly after they’re opened. The card is the daily touchpoint that can keep them alive.

The return to physical: Gen Z’s sensory-driven preferences

Banks are increasingly embracing the mindset that ‘today’s consumers no longer want just any card – they want one that matches their lifestyle.’ A variety of features can help deliver on this expectation, and research shows that the physical appearance of the card matters - especially to younger consumers: 64% of Gen Z and 68% of Millennials say the look of the card influences their perception. This is part of a broader trend: Gen Z is steering away from purely digital experiences and rediscovering the physical. This generation arguably craves experiences more than any before it. Another case in point is the resurgence of shopping at physical malls among younger consumers. Unlike digital transactions, physical experiences engage multiple senses. As we walk through a bustling street or a gleaming mall on a shopping spree, we see and hear the world around us: music playing, conversations buzzing. We smell aromas wafting from a nearby food cart. We touch and feel the texture of a pair of jeans we’re trying on. The more senses involved, the more memorable and emotionally charged the experience becomes. And the more it aligns with the lifestyle of today’s customers.

The card as an experience enabler

In a recent report, Capgemini concluded: ‘By positioning cards as more than payment tools, banks can secure a prominent place in customers’ wallets, deliver delight…and unlock opportunities for deepening customer relationships.’ But how can card issuers deliver that delight while responding to their customers' needs? Some of the world’s most prominent banks - and a growing roster of edge-cutting fintechs - have found a way: metal cards. These aren’t just physically heavier - they’re emotionally heavier. They engage the senses: the cool feel of metal, the distinct sound it makes when placed on a counter, the visual impact of its design. Zooming in on the US, regional banks and credit unions are stepping up. As one analyst put it, they’re ‘tired of seeing major players snap up their best customers and will attempt to cut off this encroachment with better card deals.’ That includes elegant metal cards now being offered by institutions with more local footprints.

Because regardless of who they bank with, today’s shoppers want payment to be more than just a transaction. They want it to be an experience.

About author

Jesper Domargård, Marketing Director at CompoSecure, possesses a diverse and extensive background in various sectors of the payments industry, having previously held positions at Visa, Worldline, and IDEMIA before his tenure at CompoSecure. He's widely recognised for his analysis and comments on the payments field, with several of his articles featured on various platforms. Jesper holds an MSc in Business administration from the University of Linköping, Sweden.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs, and consumers, enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity, and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of transaction. For more information, please visit https://www.composecure.com/ and https://www.getarculus.com/.