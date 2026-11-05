Yuno has partnered with Ecommpay, giving its merchants access to Ecommpay’s cards, Open Banking, and 100+ payment methods through one integration.

Through a single Yuno integration, merchants can now offer Ecommpay’s card payments, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, instant payment schemes, Open Banking in 11 European markets, and more than 100 global and local payment methods, such as PayPal, MB Way, and PSE in Colombia. The partnership focuses on enterprise merchants in retail and subscription businesses, where fast time to market and broad local coverage are most important.

Local payment coverage through one API

Yuno connects merchants to more than 1,000 payment methods, providers, and fraud tools in over 190 countries and territories through one API, with availability varying by market and provider. Because Yuno does not act as an acquirer, its routing decisions are based solely on transaction performance data. Adding Ecommpay extends the local payment methods available to Yuno merchants in selected European and Asia-Pacific markets.

Mauricio Schwartzmann, Chief Financial Services Officer at Yuno, stated that enterprise merchants should not have to choose between global reach and local performance. According to Schwartzmann, with Ecommpay available on Yuno, merchants can go live faster with the payment methods their customers expect across Europe and Asia-Pacific, supported by Ecommpay’s in-house fraud prevention.

Reducing checkout drop-offs

Roy Blokker, Head of Commercial at Ecommpay, stated that both companies aim to help businesses operate in a fast-changing ecommerce market. According to Blokker, the combined portfolio gives Yuno merchants a wider range of payment methods, reducing drop-offs that occur when customers do not see a familiar way to pay at checkout.

Founded in 2012, UK-based Ecommpay offers global and local acquiring, more than 100 payment methods, and payment processing and orchestration through a single API. It is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, is a principal member of Mastercard and Visa, and holds PCI DSS Level 1 certification. Yuno’s clients include McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, inDrive, and Rappi.