Whop has partnered with Lightspark to pay out its sellers in dollars or stablecoins across 65+ countries, including on weekends and bank holidays.

Whop is a platform for distribution, business creation, and money, used by around 22 million people, with sellers reaching buyers in 185 countries and more than USD 7 billion in annual network volume. The platform already allows sellers to hold their earnings in stablecoins. The partnership with Lightspark addresses the final step of getting those funds into sellers’ bank accounts quickly and at low cost, on any day of the week.

How the payouts work

Whop pays around 60,000 sellers, and each payout involves a bank, a compliance check, and a source of liquidity, all of which must work every day, including when banks are closed. On Lightspark, the platform first requests a quote, which locks the exchange rate and itemises every fee before any money moves. The platform can choose to fix either the amount it sends or the exact amount the seller receives.

Payouts can be funded from a balance held with Lightspark, in dollars or stablecoins, or funded just in time, with the payout executing as soon as the funds arrive. Lightspark’s API then selects the payment rail based on speed, cost, and availability across more than 65 countries, including ACH and FedNow in the US, SEPA Instant in Europe, Pix in Brazil, UPI in India, and SPEI in Mexico. Every status change is returned as a signed webhook, so the platform’s records match what has actually settled, while the platform controls what its users see through a single integration.

Stablecoins and cross-border sellers

According to Lightspark, stablecoins are now covered by legislation in the US and Europe, and dollars that move at internet speed are useful to anyone selling across borders. Online businesses often have international customers from their first sale, such as a coach in the US with clients in the Philippines and Nigeria, which requires payouts that work across currencies and countries without the seller managing how the money moves.

Lightspark also expects a growing share of online purchases to be made by AI agents acting for people and companies, which do not operate on banking hours. Whop has already joined MoonPay’s PayBox Markets, allowing AI agents to search for, order, and pay for products from Whop sellers. With Lightspark handling payouts, Whop is building payment connections on both sides of its marketplace, from how buyers pay to how sellers receive their money.