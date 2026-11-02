NewsPayments

Whop partners with Lightspark to speed up seller payouts

CP

Claudia Pincovski

02 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
payoutsstablecoinsinstant paymentscross-border payments
Countries:
World

News on Payments

Sycurio launches payment analytics to track conversion and failures

02 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Whop partners with Lightspark to speed up seller payouts

02 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Tencent and Mastercard partner on cross-border and agentic payments

02 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

CarParts.com adds Klarna payment options for US drivers

02 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Samsung Wallet Money users can pay at WeChat Pay merchants in China

02 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Interviews on Payments

[Money20/20 – Cross River interview] Agentic payments and stablecoins reshaping the payments industry

02 Nov 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

Cross-border settlement: Open Banking is making A2A payments the default

02 Nov 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

PIS: reaching the reliability Open Banking needs to grow

30 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

[Money20/20 – IXOPAY interview] AI agents are coming to checkout

29 Oct 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

What a well-designed payment recovery system needs to get right

27 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Payments
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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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