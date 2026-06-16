Volante Technologies has launched Vol360i, an agentic AI framework embedded into its payments platform, targeting straight-through processing rates above 95%.

US-based Volante Technologies has announced the integration of its Vol360i agentic AI framework into its Payments Platform and Payments-as-a-Service operations. The upgrade introduces autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agents designed to reduce manual intervention in payment workflows, increase straight-through processing (STP) rates to above 95%, accelerate exception resolution, and proactively manage service level agreement performance. Vol360i is immediately available to existing Volante banking and financial institution clients.

Agent framework and operating model

Vol360i is structured around four agent types:

Prevent Agents identify and eliminate potential failures before they occur.

Repair Agents apply self-healing logic to fix problems in real time.

Predict Agents determine optimal outcomes for each payment, supporting cost-efficient routing decisions.

Sense Agents provide continuous monitoring to surface risks, congestion, and operational blind spots before they affect transaction flows.

At the core of the framework is a confidence-based operating model that allows financial institutions to begin with assisted decision-making and progressively expand agent autonomy as performance data validates outcomes. Agents draw on historical transaction data, operational logs, and prior resolution outcomes to apply contextual reasoning within live workflows. Operator-controlled approvals and overrides feed back into the model continuously, refining confidence scores as volumes scale. All agent-driven recommendations and actions are logged and fully auditable.

Operational context and industry pressure

Low STP rates increase transaction costs and operational risk, while customer and regulatory expectations for same-day or faster payment crediting continue to tighten. Volante clients currently achieve STP rates of 85–95% through the platform's existing intelligent enrichment and adaptive routing capabilities. Vol360i is designed to push those rates higher while reducing exception-handling costs and freeing operations teams from manual processing work.

Payments operations across multiple rails and real-time networks generate high volumes of exceptions that have historically required manual intervention, consuming skilled resources that would otherwise contribute to higher-value functions. Vol360i is positioned as a structural response to that operational challenge, with incremental adoption available across workflows, payment types, and regions to align with existing governance models.