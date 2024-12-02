Greece-based Viva.com and BlueStar, a US-based technology distributor with operations across Europe, have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at delivering end-to-end commerce solutions for merchants, independent software vendors (ISVs), and system integrators across the continent.

The partnership brings together Viva.com’s unified payments and Embedded Finance platform with BlueStar’s hardware distribution and value-added services. Together, the two companies intend to offer a single integrated commerce stack covering device deployment, software integration, payment acceptance, and banking services. The model is designed to serve as a distribution-ready solution for value-added resellers, managed service providers, and ISVs operating across European markets.

Scope of the integrated offering

On the distribution side, BlueStar’s EMEA division contributes pre-sales expertise, device configuration, staging, logistics, and lifecycle support for certified hardware. Viva.com complements this with its payment acquiring, card issuing, fiscalisation, and lending capabilities. The company currently operates across 24 European countries and connects to local payment schemes, alternative payment methods, and payment systems throughout the region.

Viva.com’s platform supports a range of checkout environments, including attended and mobile point-of-sale as well as self-service setups. Its software-first architecture is integrated with hundreds of software vendors across Europe. The addition of BlueStar’s device distribution and lifecycle management is intended to reduce implementation complexity for channel partners and enable faster time-to-market for merchants.

For value-added resellers and managed service providers, the partnership is positioned as a single-source model that consolidates hardware procurement, software integration, payment processing, and financial services into one commercial relationship. Rather than coordinating multiple vendors across different markets, channel partners can access a bundled offering that covers the full commerce lifecycle – from device staging and deployment through to acquiring, issuing, and lending. According to the companies, this approach is intended to help partners serve their merchant customers faster and reduce the operational overhead typically associated with cross-border commerce enablement.

The collaboration reflects a broader industry trend towards unified commerce platforms that consolidate hardware, software, and financial services into a single proposition. For the European market, where regulatory requirements and payment infrastructure vary by country, the ability to provide locally compliant and scalable solutions through a single distribution channel is a notable value proposition for resellers and merchants alike.