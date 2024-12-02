Visa has announced Intelligent Commerce Connect, a new solution designed to simplify how businesses connect to and participate in agentic commerce.

Available through a single integration via the Visa Acceptance Platform, the solution acts as an on-ramp to AI-powered commerce for agent builders, merchants, and payment enablers, and is designed to be agnostic across networks, protocols, and token vaults.

The announcement comes just a few days after Visa and Ramp expanded their collaboration, with the move including a renewed multi-year issuing agreement and deeper technology integration covering Visa Intelligent Commerce and the Visa Trusted Agent Protocol.

Capabilities and protocol support

Intelligent Commerce Connect integrates Visa Intelligent Commerce APIs for processing agent purchases made with Visa cards, alongside other networks' APIs, enabling agents to pay with both Visa and non-Visa cards. The solution provides secure payment initiation, tokenization, spend controls, and authentication through a single integration point.

The solution supports acceptance of agent-initiated payments across major agent protocols, including Visa Trusted Agent Protocol, Machine Payments Protocol, Agentic Commerce Protocol, and Universal Commerce Protocol, providing compatibility with the range of standards currently emerging across the agentic commerce ecosystem.

When it comes to merchants, Intelligent Commerce Connect includes functionality to make product catalogues discoverable on AI platforms, enabling product inventories, descriptions, specifications, and pricing to be surfaced within AI agent experiences for consumer discovery and checkout. For enablers processing agentic transactions on behalf of merchants, Visa can handle orchestration and PCI compliance management.

Furthermore, agent platforms can connect to existing credential infrastructure through the solution's compatibility with major token vault providers, avoiding lock-in to a single vendor. The integration is accessible through the Visa Acceptance Platform, described by the company as a modular suite of payments tools powering online and in-app checkouts and marketplaces globally.

Talking about the move, Andrew Torre, President of Value-Added Services at Visa, noted that Intelligent Commerce Connect brings trusted payment acceptance infrastructure into AI-driven commerce, enabling businesses to let AI agents buy on behalf of consumers securely and at scale.