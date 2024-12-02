Philippines-based RCBC has joined Visa in a new collaboration, with the expansion allowing customers to utilise Visa debit cards at merchant locations globally.

Available both in-store and online, and supporting the cash-lite movement, the strategic move provides RCBC users with a more optimal and secure option to manage their funds while leveraging Visa’s global acceptance and security measures.

Scaling the reach of debit cards

Recent data suggests that across the Asia Pacific region, approximately 48% of all card transactions for face-to-face and online payment methods are conducted through debit cards. By utilising Visa debit credentials, RCBC customers will benefit from a more simplified way to pay while also holding the established control of transacting directly from their bank accounts.

Expanding on the decision to extend their partnership, Visa Philippines Country Manager Jeffrey Navarro mentioned that, by scaling the reach of debit payments, the company aims to facilitate the acceleration of payment digitisation across the Philippines. Additionally, working with RCBC on this falls in line with the government’s vision of a cash-lite society, with Visa debit cards enabling the RCBC customers to make everyday payments, supported by Visa’s technology and global acceptance.

Furthermore, RCBC also positioned itself among the first issuers in the Philippines to tokenize its card credentials when Visa rolled out Google Wallet and Google Pay in the country in 2025. This was done in partnership with Google, the FinTech Alliance of the Philippines, the BSP, and the DICT. Also, RCBC introduced Visa Direct for outbound cross-border payments, allowing consumers and businesses across the region to conduct safe, real-time outbound transfers to accounts in over 190 countries and territories.

Now, with the current move, Visa and RCBC intend to further expand their capabilities and serve the needs of Filipino consumers with solutions that offer both security and ease of use. At the same time, according to RCBC President and CEO Reggie Cariaso, the two companies plan to provide more choices and confidence in how the company’s customers pay, regardless of where they are across the world.