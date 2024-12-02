Thredd and Paywith launch prepaid loyalty card programme

Thredd and Paywith have launched a prepaid card programme focused on retail loyalty and rewards.

This marked the first collaboration between the global payments processor and the payment orchestration platform. The programme is now live on Thredd’s processing infrastructure and is being used in a large-scale consumer rewards use case.

The initiative enables customers to earn and redeem rewards through a prepaid card, integrating loyalty value directly into their everyday payment activities. According to the companies, early adoption has been strong, indicating consumer interest in payment products that mix rewards and transactional functionality within a single experience.

Retail loyalty use case drives first deployment

The partnership brings together Paywith’s orchestration layer and Thredd’s card issuing and processing capabilities. Paywith is using Thredd’s platform to support functions such as tokenisation, digital wallet integration, transaction monitoring, 3D Secure authentication, push provisioning and gateway processing. This setup is intended to allow Paywith to oversee payment data flows while supporting programme scalability and security requirements.

Representatives from Thredd said Paywith conducted a review of the payments processing market before selecting a partner for its first programme. They pointed to Thredd’s application programming interfaces, experience delivering complex card products and familiarity with the Australian payments environment as factors behind the decision.

Officials from Paywith said the processing model enabled a relatively fast launch while retaining operational oversight and flexibility. They added that local market understanding and implementation support were important in bringing the programme into production.

The launch also reflects Thredd’s general expansion in Australia, where it has been working with programme managers and payment platforms seeking faster product launches and adaptable infrastructure. Both companies indicated that further card-based programmes are under consideration as Paywith develops additional use cases across loyalty, rewards and stored-value payments.