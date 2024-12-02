Omani fintech Thawani Pay has partnered with Network International, a fintech operating in the Middle East and Africa, to accelerate digital payment development and expand credit card features.

The alliance follows Thawani Pay’s recent growth, being among the first fintechs in Oman to secure a Visa license to issue credit cards, reflecting the company’s commitment to contributing to the next generation of payment experiences.

Contributing to Oman’s digital transformation

Thawani Pay is a non-bank payment service provider and fintech licensed by the Central Bank of Oman, offering secure and locally compliant digital payment acceptance and integration solutions for institutions and platforms.

The alliance supports Oman Vision 2040’s goals of accelerating digitalisation and fostering economic diversification. As per the agreement, Network International will deliver credit card processing solutions, allowing Thawani Pay to improve its card roadmap with secure processing infrastructure. This also strengthens Network International’s presence in the country.

Unifying Network International’s regional processing experience and infrastructure with Thawani Pay’s local market expertise and customer-first approach, the partnership aims to introduce new payment opportunities, strengthen inclusion, and support long-term digital innovation in Oman.

Thawani Pay mentioned that the alliance strengthens its ability to provide card processing capabilities and scale its Visa-driven credit card framework, delivering a simple, app-first journey that supports Oman’s transition to a cashless and digitally inclusive economy.

Network International expressed positive feelings towards the initiative, saying that the agreement underscores its commitment to supporting the country's market and shaping the future of ecommerce, staying aligned with the government’s mission to digitise payments.

Oman’s digital payments market continues to expand due to friendly regulations and increased adoption of cashless transactions. Card and point-of-service transaction volumes reached about 1.12 billion USD, with a total value of USD 17.89 billion. This highlights strong growth in card and POS activity nationwide.