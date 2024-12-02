Cross-border QR payment provider 8B has integrated Weixin Pay for merchants in Kazakhstan, enabling businesses across the tourism, retail, hospitality, and transportation sectors to accept payments directly from Chinese visitors. The move addresses a structural gap in payment infrastructure at a time when Chinese tourist arrivals in the country are growing at a significant pace.

Rising Chinese tourism and the payments gap

In the first 11 months of 2025, Chinese tourist arrivals in Kazakhstan exceeded 876,000 – already surpassing the full-year total of 655,000 recorded in 2024. The year 2025 has been designated the Year of Chinese Tourism in Kazakhstan, with bilateral initiatives in place to further expand travel flows between the two countries. Direct air connectivity has expanded to serve Almaty, Astana, and regional destinations.

Chinese travellers are among the highest-spending visitor groups in the country. The average Chinese tourist spends around USD 1,000 per trip, with total expenditure contributing an estimated USD 500 million to Kazakhstan's economy in 2025. In the context of a country that received 28.6 million international visitors in 2024, the Chinese segment represents a distinct opportunity: one that requires specific payment infrastructure to capture fully.

Weixin Pay, the payment layer of the Weixin/WeChat ecosystem, is the primary payment method used by the majority of Chinese consumers for everyday transactions, both domestically and abroad. Until this integration, Kazakhstani merchants had no straightforward route to enabling Weixin Pay acceptance, effectively limiting their ability to convert Chinese visitor spending.

Ecosystem reach and merchant visibility

Through 8B's integration, Kazakhstani merchants become eligible to appear in the Weixin Pay Global Gift Pack mini-programme – an in-app feature within Weixin/WeChat that surfaces partner merchants to Chinese users during international travel. For businesses in airline, tour operator, retail, or hospitality segments, this represents a native channel to reach Chinese consumers at the point when they are actively planning and making spending decisions abroad.

The rollout begins with the travel and transportation sectors, which account for the largest share of Chinese tourist spending. Merchant onboarding in education, tourism services, retail, restaurants, and entertainment is under way in Almaty and Astana. 8B has noted that any merchant in Kazakhstan can access the integration without the technical or compliance barriers that have historically made cross-border acquiring difficult for small and medium-sized businesses.

Regulatory compliance in Kazakhstan is managed through Zesta LLP, a licensed local payment organisation (Licence No. 02-23-179), which provides the legal framework for transaction processing under local requirements.

Market context and next steps

8B is focused on cross-border QR payment infrastructure for emerging markets across Asia. The Kazakhstan launch reflects a broader dynamic across Central Asia, where the recovery of China's outbound tourism, after years of travel restrictions, is driving renewed demand for payment acceptance aligned with Chinese consumer habits. Partnership announcements with Kazakhstani airlines and tour operators are expected in the near future.

A company official from 8B noted that merchants who allow Chinese guests to pay as they do at home will be best placed to benefit from the current surge in Chinese tourism, characterising Weixin Pay not as an alternative method but as part of everyday financial life for Chinese travellers.