TerraPay partners with MilX

TerraPay has announced its new partnership with MilX to power global payouts for content creators and the overall gig economy.

Following this announcement, this strategy aims to reinforce TerraPay’s strategy of powering borderless payments for emerging digital communities worldwide.

In addition, this partnership aims to give creators the possibility to access their earnings quickly and securely, while also supporting platforms in scaling globally. With the creator payment solutions market projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2024 to USD 18.5 billion by 2033, this collaboration is expected to position TerraPay and Air Media Tech at the forefront of development and growth in the creator economy.

Delivering borderless payouts and enabling creators to focus on growing their audiences

According to the official press release, the creator economy is currently booming, valued at USD 253 billion in 2025 and projected to surpass USD 2 trillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.3%. At the same time, with over 207 million active creators across the globe, platforms face mounting challenges in the process of delivering fast, compliant, and cost-effective cross-border payouts. With this in mind, TerraPay’s partnership with MilX aims to address these challenges head-on, while also enabling creators to receive earnings instantly in local currencies across 70+ markets via bank accounts, wallets, and cards.

Moreover, partnering with MilX allows TerraPay to give instant and secure access to their earnings in local currencies, straight into their bank accounts or digital wallets, without FX friction or other hidden fees. In addition, through the process of combining MilX’s creator ecosystem with TerraPay’s global payout infrastructure, the initiative will focus on enabling faster scaling for the platform and true financial freedom for creators around the world. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.