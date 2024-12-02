Telr, an online payment gateway, has partnered with Kema, an UAE-based fintech offering a SaaS solution for B2B SMEs to optimise and automate their cash flow processes.

The alliance leverages Telr’s payment solutions and Kema’s platform to help merchants build and scale payment experiences in just a few clicks. Kema merchants will gain access to Telr’s suite of local and international payment instruments, enabling secure transactions across over 120 currencies and 30 languages. The alliance contributes to digital payment in the region, unifying innovation and regulatory compliance to drive growth while reshaping the future of secure digital commerce.

More about the announcement

With the partnership, businesses will benefit from full regulatory compliance as Telr owns a UAE Central Bank Retail Payment Services License (RPS). At the same time, leveraging Kema supports businesses to generate instant invoices, embed payment links, send reminders, and track cash flow in real-time.

The two companies want to contribute to creating card payments for businesses. Through Telr, Kema facilitated over USD 2.5M in B2B card payments and expects to double this within the next 12 months. Kema offers secure payment links and a dedicated B2B invoice flow pre-built with Telr by turning every static invoice into a consumer-grade checkout. The company reports a 60% improvement in on-time payments and saving hundreds of hours for finance teams, offering a wide range of plug-ins to accounting platforms such as Wafeq, QuickBooks, Xero, Microsoft Dynamics, Odoo, Workday, and more.

Telr secured its Payment Services Licence from the UAE Central Bank in March 2025, leveraging the development of governmental initiatives in order to expand its services and optimise its overall customer experience. The UAE market benefits from an optimised business environment and strong infrastructure, as well as a supportive government initiative, especially in key cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai.