



Telr is a UAE-based payment gateway that supports over 120 currencies and 30 languages, ensuring security. It provides access to various payment methods through a single integration, including cards and digital wallets. Telr offers comprehensive ecommerce solutions, including social commerce, QR codes, digital invoicing, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and merchant financing.

The company has met all regulatory conditions and requirements through a approval process, allowing Telr to expand its merchant acquiring services and transform payment aggregation solutions within the UAE for businesses of all sizes. By optimising its technology and broadening its compliant offerings, Telr is empowering merchants, driving business growth, and reshaping the landscape of digital payments in the UAE.

Telr supports digital commerce throughout the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan by offering simplified payment solutions, e-wallet integrations, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options, financing, and split payments for marketplaces. As a PCI-certified payment gateway, Telr delivers businesses unified APIs for secure and instant payment acceptance across web, mobile, and social media platforms, ensuring a better digital payment experience.

Other news on Telr

In February 2025, Telr partnered with Bank AlJazira to upgrade digital payment solutions for its merchants and empowered Saudi Arabia's transition to a cashless economy. With this partnership, the collaboration aimed to simplify transactions, strengthen fraud protection, and offer a secure and efficient checkout experience for both businesses and their customers. Furthermore, Telr and Bank AlJazira remained committed to addressing the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in a constantly changing market while also prioritising compliance with industry regulations and laws.