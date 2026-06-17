Stripe and AWS have announced a new capability enabling content owners to monetise AI agent traffic through a machine-readable payment protocol.

The new feature will be built into the AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF). When an AI bot or agent requests a protected resource such as an article, data feed, or licensed archive, AWS WAF will return an HTTP 402 Payment Required response. This response contains machine-readable pricing information, accepted payment methods, and licence terms. The agent can then execute payment to access the content. Content owners will receive funds directly into their bank accounts via Stripe, without requiring custom integrations on either side.

Technical approach and interoperability

The announcement centres on the Machine Payments Protocol, a standards-based approach to agent payments. According to AWS, the protocol aims to establish interoperability standards comparable to HTTP for the web, allowing agents to pay and publishers to receive payment without bespoke technical arrangements.

Kevin Miller, head of payments at Stripe, stated that agents are rapidly expanding as content consumers, reading text, calling application programming interfaces, and querying databases. It was also noted that this creates new opportunities for businesses to monetise their content and data while enabling agents to make more informed decisions.

Moreover, Anoop Dawani, director of product management at AWS Network Services, emphasised that standardisation is necessary for agent payments to scale. Dawani indicated that the integration of Stripe into AWS WAF AI traffic monetisation would allow publishers to be paid without requiring custom development efforts.

Market context

The partnership reflects growing recognition that AI agents represent a distinct category of content consumer requiring different economic models from human users. As AI agents increasingly interact with published content, data, and APIs in automated workflows, content monetisation at scale has become a practical consideration for publishers, data providers, and software platforms.

The HTTP 402 status code provides a foundation for this use case. Through the process of activating this protocol within AWS WAF, the partnership creates a live implementation of machine payments for potentially millions of requests.

The announcement marks the first major integration of agent payments into widely used infrastructure services. As AI applications proliferate, the ability to attribute costs to agent-driven consumption could reshape how content and data licensing operates, particularly for news outlets, research organisations, and data providers.

The initiative depends on adoption by both agents and publishers. The reliance on standards-based approaches suggests the companies view this as a foundational layer that other providers and agents may eventually integrate with.