SmartPayNet has officially expanded its infrastructure to facilitate transactions and payouts in more than 100 countries around the globe.

SmartPayNet is a worldwide payment gateway, tailored to meet the demands of high-risk industries such as iGaming, foreign exchange (FX), online trading, and international affiliate networks. The platform offers real-time payment acceptance, multi-currency settlement, rapid onboarding, intelligent fraud prevention, and compliant global payout capabilities. These features are accessible through a single, user-friendly interface. SmartPayNet empowers businesses to handle transactions, expand across different regions, and maintain transparency in the current regulatory landscapes.

With this expansion, SmartPayNet offers a solution to the payments industry's challenge: ensuring reliable and swift cross-border payments. Spanning regions from Latin America to Sub-Saharan Africa, the platform now allows merchants to accept and distribute funds with fewer restrictions. This is backed by localised payout options, digital wallets, and smart routing that adjusts to real-time traffic and issuer activity.

Unlike traditional systems that require operators to manage various providers for different regions, SmartPayNet provides a comprehensive, unified platform. Merchants benefit from over 80% card approval rates, real-time analytics, and efficient payouts across hundreds of corridors, accessible from a single dashboard. What used to be a disjointed back-office operation has transformed into a cohesive, scalable infrastructure that increases compliance, boosts financial visibility, and facilitates global expansion.

Real-time monitoring and simplified onboarding

SmartPayNet allows finance teams to monitor payment flows in real time, segment transactions, and export data for analysis. Its simplified onboarding process completes compliance reviews in 48 hours, granting merchants quick access to environments and reducing time-to-market. Security and compliance are prioritised, with PCI-DSS certification and advanced fraud detection methods in place to minimise chargebacks and increase processor trust.

SmartPayNet's 2025 expansion focuses on deeper local payment integrations, custom workflow automation tools, and white-label solutions for aggregators and PSPs. By emphasising performance, flexibility, and transparency, SmartPayNet aims to redefine high-risk payment infrastructure in a global, compliance-driven environment.