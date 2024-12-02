Latin America-based payments infrastructure company Pomelo has announced that it has obtained USD 55 million in a Series C investment round.

Co-led by Kaszek and Insight Partners, the round also saw participation from Index Ventures, Adams Street Partners, S32, Endeavor Catalyst, monashees, and TQ Ventures.

To date, Pomelo, whose operations started back in 2021, secured USD 160 million. This underlines substantial global investor confidence in its payments infrastructure model and capabilities. Additionally, the current Series C indicates a trend among global investors to invest in financial technology companies that can have a highly positive impact on the sector, as well as those that demonstrate a proven ability to expand across markets, including those with complex regulatory environments.

In the years since its inception, Pomelo has grown across Latin America and now supports over 150 customers, including global banks, fintech companies, and corporations such as Santander, BBVA, Bancolombia, Western Union, Rappi, Astropay, PicPay, Stori, DolarApp, Nomad, Cocos Capital, and MACHBANK, among others.

Fuelling growth

The Series C investment round comes as the first step in a new phase of growth for Pomelo, focused on improving the industry in Latin America and scaling its offering toward global products and additional payment rails.

The newly obtained capital will be directed towards solidifying the company’s issuing and credit card solutions, extending its portfolio of products, including a stablecoin-native global card, payment tokenization, and AI-enabled chargeback management, and creating more business units related to modern payment solutions.

Talking about this milestone, Gastón Irigoyen, CEO and Co-Founder of Pomelo, said that the round establishes the company as a core financial infrastructure platform for Latin America. He added that, as Pomelo enters this new phase, it plans to continue to deepen its card capabilities while accelerating global products and new payment rails that will contribute to shaping the future of the region’s financial ecosystem.

When it comes to its 2026 plans, Pomelo intends to maintain its focus on solidifying its core issuing platform, rolling out new payment rails and a global product portfolio, and continuing to create a long-term, sustainable business.