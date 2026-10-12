Tereina has launched SAP Pay, enabling businesses to pay suppliers and employees in fiat currencies or stablecoins through SAP software.

Tereina, a payments company backed by SAP, has launched a payment service that allows businesses to pay suppliers, employees, and affiliates directly through SAP business software. The service, branded SAP Pay, supports traditional currencies and stablecoins, adding payment execution to software businesses already use to manage financial operations.

Embedded payments inside enterprise software

The launch adds a payments layer to business software that companies already use to track their finances. According to Tereina CEO Cedric Bru, SAP had until now stopped short of offering payments, instead allowing customers to connect their own payment providers. Bru compared the new offering to Apple Pay, describing it as a payment service native to the system in which it runs. The approach shifts payments from an external integration to a function built into the enterprise software environment.

The inclusion of stablecoins alongside traditional currencies means SAP customers can initiate supplier, payroll, and affiliate payments in either form from the same system. Because the services are available under existing SAP contracts, customers can adopt them without entering a separate commercial agreement, which lowers the barrier to using embedded payments within their current setup.

Partnership model and development

Tereina works with other payment providers rather than competing with them, positioning SAP Pay as a layer that connects to existing payment infrastructure. According to the company, the model can reduce payment costs by 25%. This partnership-based approach allows customers to keep working with established providers while initiating payments from within SAP.

Tereina was built using AI coding tools, with the project running for two and a half years, most of it over the past 18 months, and a team of a few dozen people in the US. For SAP, which had previously left payments to third-party providers, the launch brings a native payment option into its software through a company in which it holds a stake, rather than through a service operated by SAP itself.