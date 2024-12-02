Revolut has announced its plan to enable frictionless checkout across all agentic commerce platforms for the UK and EEA.

Following this announcement, this strategic focus is expected to make Revolut Pay both a secure, universal, 1-tap payment solution for consumers, as well as an optimised sales booster for Revolut Business merchants in conversational and automated shopping environments.

Through close collaboration with Google, Revolut has become compatible with AP2, representing an open protocol developed with several payments and technology companies to securely initiate and transact agent-led payments across platforms. Furthermore, while being concert with industry rules and standards, the protocol was developed in order to establish a payment-agnostic framework for users, merchants, and payment providers to transact with confidence across all types of payment methods. Revolut has contributed directly to Google’s AP2 open protocol through the process of adapting the flows specifically for account-to-account payments.

Becoming a core payment rail for conversational AI commerce in the UK and EEA

According to the official press release, by enabling Revolut Pay for agentic commerce, the companies aim to optimise the overall customer experience through the process of ensuring speed, trust, and zero friction for the next generation of digital buying. By utilising Google’s AP2 protocol, Revolut is expected to remove friction from AI-assisted shopping, as both institutions will focus on transforming digital commerce for several users in the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK.

Revolut Pay is set to ensure that customers' transactions are handled with Revolut’s secure infrastructure, while also including instant notifications and integrated fraud monitoring. At the same time, the process will develop a cleaner, more secure experience for customers and boost conversion rates for merchants, while also offering a trusted, familiar payment rail for this novel commerce channel. Moreover, for Revolut Business merchants, the strategic value of embracing Agentic Commerce is expected to lie in the initiative of preparing for the future of payments. This strategy aims to ensure that Revolut remains a trusted partner that provides businesses and merchants with the possibility to grow in the evolving agentic commerce ecosystem.

Moreover, by ensuring Revolut Pay’s compatibility with any agent, the company aims to directly address the shift in how consumers will interact with the digital economy, while also ensuring its core payment product is present wherever commerce occurs next.