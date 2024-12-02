Revolut Business has announced the rollout of a new Subscriptions capability in the UK, aiming to optimise recurring revenue management.

As a result of this launch, Revolut plans to transition its platform from offering just payment acceptance capabilities to complete revenue operations for merchants. The new feature allows businesses to manage recurring billing directly within the Revolut Business app, without relying on separate subscription software or facing additional fees.

Revolut’s decision to introduce the solution signals a broader shift in how companies handle subscription revenue, with fragmented systems for billing, payments, and customer data leading to operational inefficiencies. Integration subscription management natively will optimise workflows and also scale visibility and control over recurring income.

Subscription management made simpler

Revolut Business’s Subscriptions focuses on bringing payments and customer details to a single platform. In turn, this enables merchants to digitalise payment administration and reconcile transactions more efficiently. Linking these processes allows businesses to benefit from clearer oversight of subscriber activity and revenue performance.

By implementing this approach, recurring billing could be simplified, reducing administrative complexity and providing merchants with unified financial control, without facing the burden of bringing together multiple software solutions.

Furthermore, Revolut’s Subscriptions feature enables merchants to develop and manage subscription plans, either in the app or through API. Businesses can deliver bespoke pricing models, free trials, and flexible billing structures without being required to pay separate subscription software fees. At the foundation of the new solution lies automation, with built-in digital payment reminders supporting decreasing missed payments and automated transaction re-processing, scaling the likelihood of recovering failed charges.

Expanding on the move, Alex Codina, General Manager of Acquiring at Revolut, said that the rollout comes as a direct response to customer demand for optimal subscription management. He added that embedding subscription management with payments provides merchants with a holistic view of their customers, enabling Revolut Business to go beyond transaction processing and toward full revenue operations. Additionally, this launch comes as a step forward in the company’s commitment to solidifying its position in the industry and bringing solutions that meet the needs of users.