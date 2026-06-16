Revolut and Uber have launched a partnership across the UK and Europe, offering Revolut customers boosted loyalty points on Uber and Lime journeys.

The arrangement gives Revolut customers a tenfold boost to the RevPoints they earn on Uber rides, as well as on Lime bike and scooter bookings made within the Uber app, provided the customer has opted in to Revolut's RevPoints programme and pays with a Revolut card.

Mechanics and eligibility

According to the announcement, the boosted rate applies in 25 markets across the UK and the European Economic Area (EEA), where both Revolut and Uber operate. To benefit, customers need to opt in to RevPoints separately from holding a Revolut account, and the eligible payment method is a Revolut card used directly within the Uber app for a ride, or for a Lime bike or scooter booking. The offer is limited to users aged 18 and over and is governed by Revolut's RevPoints terms and conditions.

In addition, the tie-up extends to Lime, the bike and scooter rental operator whose services are bookable directly inside the Uber app rather than through a separate application. As a result, the boosted RevPoints rate covers both car journeys booked through Uber and short-distance micromobility trips booked via Lime's integration with the Uber app, without customers needing to switch between platforms or payment methods.

Industry context

Tie-ups between digital banks and transport or lifestyle platforms are a recurring feature of loyalty strategy in the payments sector, since they tie rewards to transaction types that customers carry out regularly. For Revolut, attaching a boosted rewards rate to Uber and Lime journeys extends the range of everyday spending for which RevPoints can be earned. Furthermore, for Uber, the arrangement adds a card-linked incentive for Revolut customers on top of its existing ride and micromobility booking flow.

Neither company has disclosed the financial terms of the partnership, and no end date for the promotional boost has been announced. The offer currently applies only to the markets specified by Revolut within the UK and the EEA.