Remitly and Etsy have partnered to let newcomer Etsy sellers in 15 countries choose local payouts through Remitly's cross-border network.

The arrangement is Remitly's first partnership with an ecommerce marketplace and extends the company's business beyond serving individual consumers to processing payments for small and medium-sized enterprises. The payment option via Remitly will be available starting in the autumn of 2026.

Sellers using Remitly will be able to hold their earnings in USD and convert the funds into their local currency at a time of their choosing, before depositing the proceeds directly into a bank account or mobile wallet already used in their market.

For Etsy, the addition of Remitly to its payments system is intended to give sellers another option for receiving funds through local banking and wallet infrastructure they are already familiar with.

Strategic context for Remitly

For Remitly, the deal represents an extension of its existing money movement infrastructure, which the company has built to support cross-border transactions for individual customers, into a business-facing payments product. Remitly’s international financial service also targets individual consumers and P2P transfers. For example, earlier in 2026, Remitly rolled out a Global Card intended for cross-border remittance, spending, and saving.

The partnership positions Remitly alongside other payment providers integrated into Etsy Payments, such as PayPal, Klarna, or Google Pay. Reliable and timely payouts are a recurring operational requirement for marketplace sellers operating across different currencies and banking systems, particularly those based outside the US, where access to local payout rails can vary.

Cross-border trends and growth in 2026

According to Thunes, cross-border payments entered 2026 on firmer infrastructure, with the sector's central question being whether that infrastructure can deliver measurable value. Interoperability is shifting from an advantage to a baseline expectation, as over 70 countries now operate live instant payment schemes and regional efforts increasingly link these domestic systems into real-time A2A corridors, requiring stronger fraud controls and settlement discipline.

Regulated stablecoins and tokenised deposits are moving into mainstream use, supported by frameworks such as the Bank of England's consultation on sterling-denominated stablecoins and the US GENIUS Act, though converting digital assets into usable local currency remains a persistent challenge.

Meanwhile, ISO 20022 adoption is improving data quality and straight-through processing, compliance is shifting towards continuous, real-time monitoring across fiat and digital-asset flows, and digital wallets are becoming central financial interfaces in emerging markets, pushing providers to integrate wallets, banks, and stablecoin liquidity into unified global networks.