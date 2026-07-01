Qliro has signed an exclusive agreement with PPRO to become its sole Nordic BNPL provider for merchants and payment service providers.

PPRO connects merchants and PSPs to local payment methods through a single integration, allowing businesses to offer region-specific payment options without building individual connections to each provider. Through the new agreement, PPRO's global merchant network gains access to Qliro's BNPL service, a payment method the companies describe as widely used among Nordic consumers.

BNPL has become a standard component of the checkout mix in several markets, with merchants offering it typically reporting higher conversion rates and larger order values. According to the companies, adoption of BNPL in the Nordic region is among the highest globally, making dedicated regional coverage relevant for merchants seeking to serve this consumer base. One characteristic highlighted by the companies is that Qliro returns consumers to the originating merchant after purchase, rather than routing them through a separate platform.

Addition to PPRO's Buy Now Pay Local portfolio

Furthermore, for PPRO, Qliro is added to its Buy Now Pay Local solution, which provides access to a portfolio of BNPL providers considered locally preferred across different European markets. The addition positions Qliro as the designated Nordic option within that portfolio.

For Qliro, the agreement provides a route to global merchants that sell to Nordic consumers without requiring individual commercial relationships with each one. Qliro has operated in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark for more than ten years, offering a BNPL and consumer app service in the region.

The companies frame the partnership as connecting existing merchant volume through PPRO's network with Qliro's established Nordic consumer base. Qliro has stated an ambition to become the market leader in the Nordic region within three to five years, and the PPRO agreement is positioned as part of that broader strategy. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.