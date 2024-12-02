PPRO has announced its partnership with Temu to expand secure and local payment options for European shoppers and customers.

Following this announcement, through the use of PPRO’s platform, Temu customers will have the possibility to pay using their preferred local methods.

In addition, with PPRO’s infrastructure, Temu will be enabled to access a broad portfolio of local payment methods through a single integration, allowing customers and users to pay the way they prefer. This initiative is expected to have an important impact on payment conversion rates, as it will optimise customer experience and enable Temu to accelerate its development process.

More information on the PPRO x Temu partnership

According to the official press release, PPRO will focus on offering its cross-border services in order to simplify complex payment processes, as well as provide the payment infrastructure to support Temu's commitment to optimising its overall customer experience. At the same time, through the process of offering secure and efficient local payment options, Temu will have the possibility to reduce cart abandonment, increase acceptance rates, and unlock new market opportunities.

As Temu focuses on its rapid global expansion and development, the overall ability to offer preferred local payment methods at speed is critical to the strategy of improving customer experience. With this in mind, both institutions will continue to provide users with secure capabilities, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Furthermore, the collaboration represents an important part of Temu’s ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and optimise the overall shopping experience for its European customers. It also highlights PPRO’s continued commitment to enabling smarter, more secure, and localised payment experiences for merchants, businesses, and marketplaces operating in high-growth regions.