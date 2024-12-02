Phuket Smart Bus has launched Tap & Go EMV contactless payments on the Phuket Smart Bus in partnership with Mastercard and Krungthai Bank.

The company aims to establish itself as a smart tourism hub for its clients, leveraging Krungthai Bank as the payment backend provider to offer cashless, open-loop payments on electric buses across two routes connecting Phuket International Airport, Rawai, and Phuket Old Town.

Bringing contactless payments for travellers in Thailand

According to the Mastercard Economics Institute's Travel Trends 2025 report, Phuket was Thailand’s number one culinary destination in 2024 and eight globally, attracting food-loving travellers from around the world. The research reflects the location’s growing appeal and the increasing need for modern mobility solutions that match global visitors’ expectations.

Mastercard will power Tap & Go EMV contactless payments on the Phuket Smart Bus, enabling residents and visitors to travel easily and without the need to carry cash. The collaboration supports Phuket’s vision to become a smart tourism city connected to the global digital economy.

Leveraging Mastercard’s open-loop payment technology, the solution allows passengers to tap their contactless credit or debit cards to ride the Phuket Smart Bus, eliminating the need for tickets, top-ups, and cash. This will offer a more convenient travel experience, especially for those arriving at Phuket International Airport. Additionally, it helps transit operators reduce fare collection costs and improve operational efficiency.

The EMV contactless system is now live on two routes, including the Phuket International Airport – Rawai route, connecting the location’s main gateway with major destinations along the west coast, including hotels, beaches, and communities, and the Dragon Line, which is a designated concession route designed for travel within Phuket Old Town. The route supports sustainable tourism by reducing private vehicle use and minimising environmental impact in the Old Town area.

With the initiative, Phuket is now part of the network of over 390 cities worldwide that have adopted contactless payments in public transportation systems, alongside popular cities such as London, New York, Singapore, and Sydney.