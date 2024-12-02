The integration aims to streamline operations for restaurants utilising the Square for Restaurants ecosystem. The new integration is currently solely available to US-based sellers.

As per the press release, Dan Murphy, the VP of Strategic Partnerships from Paytronix linked this integration with a new tendency for brands in the restaurant industry to optimise the user experience for online ordering customers. He further pointed out that this is necessary as online ordering has now become an essential component of what he referred to as the ‘restaurant guest engagement ecosystem’.





The anticipated advantages of the integration

Some of the benefits of the integration that Paytronix outlined in the press release announcing this collaboration are:

The risk of ordering errors is reduced . As orders are sent directly from the Paytronix ordering platform to the Square POS and Kitchen Display System, the chances of an order being incorrect are lowered.

It offers a seamless ordering experience for customers both on the site and via their mobile devices.

The integration also facilitates the synching of menus across platforms, data aggregation, management of the third-party ordering channel, as well as the injection of orders into the Square POS and Kitchen Display System.

Following the integration with the Paytronix Loyalty program (which has yet to be implemented), users of Square POS and Paytronix will also have access to curated offers that are expected to foster customer loyalty.





Previous Square partnerships and launches

Apart from the news of Paytronix’s integration, Square has recently garnered press coverage following a series of launches and partnerships announced in early 2023.

In March 2023 it was announced that Square joined forces with Tradable Bits Media to grant festivals and venues access to integrated sales analytics.

In April, the company launched Tap to Pay on Android in the US, Australia, the UK, Ireland, France, and Spain, thus making it possible for sellers to accept this type of payment from Android device users. In the same month, Klaviyo partnered with Square to enable its vendors to target the appropriate seller base.

This is not the first time a SaaS platform in the restaurant industry has integrated with Square this year. Also in March, Wix announced its partnership with the global payment platform.

Square offers its tools and solutions not only to food and beverage businesses but also to health and fitness, home and repair, beauty salons and retail companies among others.