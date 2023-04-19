Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Square launches Tap to Pay on Android

Wednesday 19 April 2023 14:16 CET | News

US-based payments platform Square has announced the launch of Tap to Pay on Android for sellers across the US, Australia, Ireland, France, Spain, and the UK.

 

The new technology enables sellers to accept contactless payments securely with a compatible Android device with no requirement for additional hardware and at no added cost.

Details on Square’s Tap to Pay capabilities

With the introduction of Tap to Pay on Android, Square is looking to simplify how new sellers and established businesses conduct in-person commerce. The announcement details that when leveraging a compatible Android device, sellers must simply open the Square Point of Sale, Square Appointments, Square for Restaurants, or Square Invoices app, enter the sale, and present the smartphone to the customer.

From that point onward, the buyer will have visibility over the owed amount and the contactless payments symbol and will be enabled to choose to complete the payment using either a contactless credit or debit card or a digital wallet like Google Pay.

US based payments platform Square has announced the launch of Tap to Pay on Android for sellers across the US, Australia, Ireland, France, Spain, and the UK.

As per the information provided in the press release, Tap to Pay on Android is powered by Square’s intuitive software which helps provide sellers with a flexible and mobile solution that aims to address the increasing consumer preference towards contactless payments. What is more, the company’s software is believed to also benefit consumers, as it offers a ‘smooth’ and straightforward experience, enabling them to see all the information needed to assist them in completing their purchases confidently.

Commenting on the announcement, Alexis Sowa, General Manager of Square Point of Sale advised that Square’s mission is that of ensuring that its sellers, no matter their location or their customer base, never miss a sale. As per their statement, the launch of Tap to Pay on Android brings unique technology to millions of sellers worldwide, providing merchants with a simple method for accepting payments and accessing ‘world-class’, integrated software for their business.

The spokesperson added that although the Tap to Pay technology has been available for a short time span, the breadth of applications and use cases that the company is noticing across its seller base is believed to help reinforce its ‘staying power’.

Square strategy and offering

Being a payments platform, Square aims to help sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. The company provides purpose-built software to run restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile ecommerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, BNPL through Afterpay, and staff management and payroll capabilities, amongst others, all working together to save sellers time and effort.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, Tap-to-Pay, contactless payments, payments , payment methods, credit card, debit card, digital wallet, Google Pay, Android, fintech, ecommerce, merchants, commerce, POS, shopping, software, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Square
Countries: Australia, France, Ireland, Spain, United Kingdom, United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Square

|
Discover all the Company news on Square and other articles related to Square in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like