Square launches Tap to Pay on Android

The new technology enables sellers to accept contactless payments securely with a compatible Android device with no requirement for additional hardware and at no added cost.
With the introduction of Tap to Pay on Android, Square is looking to simplify how new sellers and established businesses conduct in-person commerce. The announcement details that when leveraging a compatible Android device, sellers must simply open the Square Point of Sale, Square Appointments, Square for Restaurants, or Square Invoices app, enter the sale, and present the smartphone to the customer.
From that point onward, the buyer will have visibility over the owed amount and the contactless payments symbol and will be enabled to choose to complete the payment using either a contactless credit or debit card or a digital wallet like Google Pay.
As per the information provided in the press release, Tap to Pay on Android is powered by Square’s intuitive software which helps provide sellers with a flexible and mobile solution that aims to address the increasing consumer preference towards contactless payments. What is more, the company’s software is believed to also benefit consumers, as it offers a ‘smooth’ and straightforward experience, enabling them to see all the information needed to assist them in completing their purchases confidently.
Commenting on the announcement, Alexis Sowa, General Manager of Square Point of Sale advised that Square’s mission is that of ensuring that its sellers, no matter their location or their customer base, never miss a sale. As per their statement, the launch of Tap to Pay on Android brings unique technology to millions of sellers worldwide, providing merchants with a simple method for accepting payments and accessing ‘world-class’, integrated software for their business.
The spokesperson added that although the Tap to Pay technology has been available for a short time span, the breadth of applications and use cases that the company is noticing across its seller base is believed to help reinforce its ‘staying power’.
