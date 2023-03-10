Subscribe
Square and Tradable Bits provide venues with sales analytics integration

Friday 10 March 2023 14:53 CET | News

US-based payments platform Square has partnered with tech company Tradable Bits Media to provide venues and festivals with sales analytics integration.

 

The collaboration aims to develop an easier way for live events organisers to track, centralise, and simplify the purchasing data from the merchants/sponsors housed within their event. These insights will allow event organisers, including venues, sports organisations, promoters, and festivals, to personalise their merchant offerings, more effectively track their fans’ relationship with sponsors, and re-engage fans at a later date.

Officials from Tradable Bits stated that a big challenge of today is not the lack of data, but the obstacles preventing them from using that data in real-time, easily, and with impact. The integration with Square will bring these data points together for

large-scale events. It will allow promoters to bundle sponsorship opportunities, improve vendor’s visibility of real-time insights, move the needle on sales, and drive better experiences for everyone.

Introducing ‘Incentivize with Square’

Tradable Bits and Square have beta-launched ‘Incentivize with Square,’ a digital campaign that allows clients to influence and track in-venue sales with a simple digital discount code.

‘Incentivize with Square’ creates a one-to-one connection between Tradable Bits’ customer data platform and Square customer profiles. Ultimately, this provides vendors and event producers metrics about the fans taking part in any promotional event configured through the campaign, allowing them to close their redemption loop, measure impact and understand who is consuming their product.

Next on the horizon is a real-time sales integration between Square and Tradable Bits, which will centralise the siloed merchant transactions often present at large-scale events.

More: Link


