PayQuicker has launched API v2, adding real-time webhooks, batch processing, payment retractions, and funds visibility for payout clients.

Global payouts orchestration platform PayQuicker has made API v2 available to its customers. The new version allows clients to respond to events as they happen rather than repeatedly checking for updates, process payments and invitations in high-volume batches, and access more information about funds activity through the API. Existing integrations are unaffected and remain fully supported, so customers can upgrade at their own pace. PayQuicker supports payouts to more than 210 countries and territories in more than 80 currencies, serving use cases such as workforce and creator payments, marketplaces, direct selling, affiliate networks, and enterprise payouts.

Webhooks and batch processing

API v2 introduces real-time webhooks, which send signed notifications for payee registrations, payment status changes, account receipts, and batch job progress, removing the need for clients to poll the API for updates. Batch processing allows clients to submit up to 5,000 payments or invitations in a single job, with payments schedulable up to 30 days in advance. If individual rows fail, they are reported separately without stopping the rest of the batch.

James Legan, CTO of PayQuicker, stated that API v2 gives customers more ways to automate payout workflows, manage payments at scale, and see funds activity in real time. According to Legan, capabilities ranging from processing thousands of payments in a single job to responding to payout activity as it happens give programme administrators greater efficiency, flexibility, and control over their payout operations.

Retractions and funds visibility

The update also introduces payment retractions, allowing clients to recover the remaining balance of a payment sent in error directly through the API, without submitting a support ticket or going through a manual recovery process. In addition, clients can now access funding balances and transaction activity through the API, supporting oversight and reconciliation. PayQuicker positions these features as part of its AI-driven automation capabilities.

API v2 is available now, and existing customers can obtain sandbox credentials and upgrade guidance from their PayQuicker representatives. For businesses running high-volume payout programmes, self-service retractions and row-level error handling reduce the manual work involved in correcting mistakes and managing large payment runs.