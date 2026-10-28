PayPo has released data showing that its 300,000 users in Romania make an average of six BNPL purchases a year.

The figures from the Poland-based Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider indicate that more than 65% of its Romanian users return to the instalment payment method after their first transaction. The company presents the data as evidence of a change in local payment behaviour, with shoppers increasingly moving towards digital payment options that give them more control over how and when they pay.

Use cases and higher-value purchases

PayPo’s data suggests that BNPL in Romania is used for regular purchases as well as one-off transactions. More than 35% of the company’s active users in the country have completed more than five transactions. Between 20% and 30% have chosen deferred payment or instalment options, which PayPo associates with higher-value purchases.

The data also shows a clear split by gender, with women accounting for 80% of all purchases made through the platform and men for 20%. Men, however, spend slightly more per transaction, with an average shopping cart value of approximately EUR 58, compared with around EUR 53 for women.

According to Raul Durma, General Manager of PayPo Romania, the Romanian market is changing as consumers become more open to digital shopping and move away from cash on delivery. Durma points out that flexibility involves both the ability to defer payment and transparency in how payments are managed. The official expects that BNPL's growth in Romania will rely on the digital user experience improvements made across the market and on the consumer’s trust when it comes to new payment methods.

Product categories and seasonal demand

Clothing and footwear are the main categories purchased through BNPL by both women and men, followed by beauty products, children’s items, and pet products. Seasonal events also shape the demand. PayPo identifies Black Friday and the winter holidays as peak periods for online retail and expects them to further support interest in BNPL in 2026, facilitating retailers to meet customer expectations.

On the merchant side, PayPo cited results from one of its partner retailers. In its second year of offering the BNPL service, the retailer recorded a 37.3% increase in revenue and a 30.8% rise in the number of transactions, while the average shopping cart value grew by 8.7% compared with the first year.

Market share and outlook

PayPo estimates that BNPL currently accounts for approximately 4% of ecommerce volume in Romania. The company sees potential for that share to double within around three years.

PayPo launched in Poland in 2017 and launched in Romania in 2022, the first market to cover outside its home country. The company works with more than 66,000 merchant partners and serves more than 2.5 million users.