PayPal powers Microsoft’s Copilot Checkout

PayPal has partnered with Microsoft to power the launch of Copilot Checkout, allowing shoppers to discover, decide, and pay without leaving the Copilot app.

PayPal will support surfacing merchant inventory, branded checkout, guest checkout, and credit card payments on Copilot.com initially, with plans to extend to more devices and channels. This marks AI developments that power better shopping experiences, unifying Microsoft’s intelligent discovery and PayPal’s commerce and payments capabilities.

Shaping intelligent shopping

The partnership will see merchant product catalogues becoming purchasable, using PayPal’s store sync, a capability of PayPal’s recently launched agentic commerce services, designed to support merchants in attracting more customers and improving their business.

Joining forces with Microsoft is part of the company’s strategy to help businesses and consumers alike with AI-driven shopping experiences, integrating its agentic features with Copilot’s intelligent shopping platform to enable simple transactions. The two companies aim to offer meaningful connections across the commerce landscape, transforming how intelligent shopping is viewed.

Copilot uses AI to bring intentionality to the shopping journey, allowing users to browse curated results and complete their purchase with PayPal. Integrating the global online payment system’s commerce expertise into Copilot, Microsoft provides a simpler way to move from discovery to purchase, delivering better conversion rates for merchants.

Merchants and consumers can take advantage of multiple funding options, including PayPal wallet, being protected by the company’s seller and buyer safeguards on eligible transactions in Copilot Checkout. Additionally, according to PayPal, Copilot experiences lead to 53% more purchases within 30 minutes of interaction, which leads to 194% higher conversion rates compared to journeys without Copilot.

PayPal offers these features, aiming to support modern agentic protocols and AI platforms that offer merchants more flexibility to integrate across multiple AI ecosystems through one integration. Businesses interested in agentic capabilities through Copilot Checkout can sign up by visiting PayPal’s website.