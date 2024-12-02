PayPal launches Pay in 4 in Canada

PayPal has launched Pay in 4, a no-interest, no-fee BNPL service, in Canada as the holiday season is approaching.

With this solution, Canadian shoppers can access a more flexible payment option at checkout across millions of online Canadian and global lifestyle, travel, and consumer brands, including Knix, Samsonite, Sephora, Silk & Snow, The Home Depot Canada, Expedia, Hotels.com, Ticketmaster and many others.

Convenient holiday shopping

PayPal's 2025 Festive Spending Survey shows 60% of respondents haven't yet used BNPL, but would try it if there were no fees. PayPal Pay in 4 offers more flexibility at checkout, allowing clients to split purchases from USD 30 to USD 1,500 into four equal, interest-free instalments over six weeks. Automatic payments offer options to fund the payment, including debit, credit, or bank account. If consumers want to pay early, they can do so using the PayPal app or online.

Shoppers don’t have to pay sign-up, hidden, or late fees, focusing only on predictable instalment payments that make spending more manageable. Eligible PayPal Pay in 4 purchases are covered by PayPal's Purchase Protection when purchases don't show up, or aren't exactly as described. As a popular online payment brand in Canada, PayPal aims to offer convenient and compliant solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients. Being present in the Canadian market for 15 years, the company caters to the growing demand for transparent payment options, and its new solution enables shoppers to better manage their money with no hidden or late fees.

Businesses benefit from lower cart abandonment levels, selling more reliably and safely. PayPal BNPL drives conversion with a 90% global approval rate, according to the company, increasing sales by 80% in order value when showcased earlier in the shopping journey.

Other key insights from the 2025 Festive Spending Survey show that 74% of Canadians set a budget while shopping for the holidays, and 72% plan their shopping in advance to better manage funds. 51% plan to spend the same as last year, while 14% say they will spend more, and 31% of Canadians consider using BNPL when they shop for appliances, 30% for home décor or furniture, and 26% for electronics.