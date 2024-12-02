PNC Bank and Extend launch virtual card tools for businesses

PNC Bank has partnered with Extend to introduce new virtual card capabilities aimed at improving how businesses manage payments and expenses. The collaboration integrates Extend’s platform with PNC’s commercial card services, enabling businesses to issue and manage virtual cards directly through their existing accounts. Under the new arrangement, PNC commercial clients can use Extend’s mobile and web tools to create, distribute and monitor virtual cards.

These cards can be used for one-off or recurring payments and added to mobile wallets for contactless transactions. The integration aims to give businesses better visibility into card usage, simplify expense management, and improve control over department-level budgets.

Improving visibility and spend management

According to representatives from Extend, the company’s goal is to help firms adopt more flexible and secure payment methods. The platform allows users to assign virtual cards for different purposes, such as supplier payments, employee expenses, and subscription services. Each card can be configured with specific spending limits and expiration dates, helping organisations reduce fraud risks and improve compliance with internal approval processes.

PNC Bank officials said the collaboration aligns with the bank’s general effort to expand digital solutions for commercial clients. They noted that the new tools are designed to simplify financial operations while maintaining security and transparency across all transactions.

Businesses adopting the service can also track expenses in real time, automatically link transactions to billing records, and integrate payments into their wider treasury workflows. The option to use Apple Pay and Google Pay aims to provide a layer of convenience for businesses looking for faster, contactless payment methods.

Both companies indicated that they plan to continue enhancing digital payment offerings for commercial clients, with a focus on improving working capital efficiency and cash management integration.