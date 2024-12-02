Nuvei adds Visa Direct for Account integration

Nuvei has expanded its payout capabilities through the integration of Visa Direct for Account into its payments platform. The new functionality allows merchants to send funds directly to bank accounts in eligible countries, expanding the company’s existing payout options and enhancing its infrastructure for faster cross-border transactions.

The integration builds on previous collaborations between Nuvei and Visa, which included early adoption of Visa Direct for Card in markets such as Colombia and support for Visa’s Agentic Commerce initiatives. By leveraging both Visa Direct for Card and Visa Direct for Account, Nuvei now offers merchants a more generous range of payout choices using a single connection.

Expanding account-based payout options

The new service enables account-based payouts in multiple currencies and supports near real-time funds availability for eligible card transactions. According to representatives from Nuvei, the company’s goal is to equip businesses with the tools to meet growing demand for immediate access to funds, whether for refunds, earnings, or remittances. In turn, officials from Visa noted that the collaboration demonstrates how partnerships across the payments ecosystem can simplify global payouts while maintaining compliance and scalability.

Visa Direct for Account can be used for a variety of payment needs, including gig worker earnings, insurance settlements, remittances, marketplace transactions, loan disbursements, and digital goods payouts. Through Nuvei’s unified platform, merchants can reach consumers in more markets and local currencies, reducing the need for multiple integrations.

Industry data indicates that real-time payments are becoming a central component of global money movement. Visa reported that Visa Direct now connects to more than 11 billion endpoints worldwide and processed more than 10 billion transactions in 2024. Market forecasts cited by MSN suggest that account-to-account transfers could reach USD 5.7 trillion by 2029, more than triple their 2024 value.

The initial rollout of Visa Direct for Account through Nuvei will begin in Europe, with additional regions expected to follow in 2026.