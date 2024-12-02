PayPal goes live in Nigeria through Paga

PayPal has partnered with Paga to go live in Nigeria and introduce account linking, enabling users to access its cross-border payments solution directly through Paga’s digital wallet.

The initiative enables users to access PayPal-supported solutions through Paga, allowing them to receive international payments and withdraw funds locally. The solution also benefits Nigerian merchants looking to reach PayPal’s global network and grow their businesses internationally.

New solutions for Nigerian users

Leveraging Paga, users can access their PayPal balances and withdraw funds for everyday financial needs such as spending via card, transferring to local bank accounts, or paying bills and merchants. This delivers a simple bridge between global earnings and local use, strengthening the country’s financial products landscape by promoting international commerce, supporting merchants and SMEs, and helping the country’s digital economic infrastructure.

With the integration, users in Nigeria can link their PayPal accounts to their Paga wallets to get payments from PayPal-supported markets, shop with global merchants, and access their funds wherever they are. As Nigeria’s digital payments market continues to scale, reaching 30 million active mobile wallet users in 2024, Paga is positioned to support PayPal’s operations, utilising its local settlement network, digital wallet, and Visa card integrations to offer secure payment experiences.

To access the solution, users simply have to log in to the Paga app or website, link their PayPal account, and start receiving funds and spending them. PayPal aims to further partner with local popular companies such as Paga to support Nigerians in earning and spending responsibly. The company believes that this collaboration improves the wider ecosystem by supporting local developments, financial inclusion, and enabling more people and SMEs to participate in the digital economy.

Paga expressed positive sentiments regarding the alliance, saying that it aims to help freelancers, businesses, and customers receive international payments, sell online, and shop globally. The move makes it safe and simple for them to access and use global funds locally.