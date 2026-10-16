Payoneer has made Payoneer Checkout, powered by Stripe, available to eligible Singapore-registered businesses.

The launch gives Singapore merchants who run their own online stores a way to accept payments from customers in other countries. Payoneer has built the solution on Stripe’s cross-border financial infrastructure, and it supports several payment methods, including cards and digital wallets. Businesses can then manage the proceeds across markets through Payoneer’s financial platform, which allows them to handle funds in multiple currencies.

Marketplace sellers moving towards direct channels

The launch is aimed at a specific group within Singapore’s merchant base: established brands that already sell through marketplaces such as Shopee, Lazada, and Amazon, and that are now investing in direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels. Running their own storefronts lets these businesses shape the customer experience and build direct relationships with buyers. Additionally, it makes the merchant responsible for payments.

Businesses selling abroad must account for local payment preferences, multiple currencies, and various payment methods. A failed or abandoned transaction at checkout can cancel out the marketing and acquisition spending that brought the customer to the site.

According to the e-Conomy SEA 2025 Singapore report, digital payments account for more than 60% of transactions in Southeast Asia, and three in five consumers in the region shop online.

Nagesh Devata, SVP of APAC at Payoneer, said Singapore businesses have become more sophisticated in reaching international buyers, and many now combine a marketplace presence with their own DTC channels. Devata added that, as merchants take more control of the customer journey, they need a payment provider that can manage the complexity of operating across markets, currencies, and payment behaviours.

Early merchant results and the Stripe partnership

Payoneer pointed to two DTC merchants already using the service. South Korea-based skincare brand COSRX recorded a higher payment approval rate on its DTC store. Dr. Melaxin, which runs local entities in markets including the US and Hong Kong, reported improved approval rates that supported conversion and simplified its cross-border payment operations.

The Singapore launch builds on Payoneer’s existing strategic partnership with Stripe. Under the arrangement, Stripe provides the underlying cross-border payments infrastructure, and Payoneer provides the financial platform through which merchants manage the resulting funds.