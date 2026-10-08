PayDo, a regulated Electronic Money Institution, has selected Convera to let clients receive funds via SWIFT and route them onward.

Under the partnership, PayDo integrates Convera's global payment capabilities into its existing platform, allowing clients to receive international funds via SWIFT and manage onward payments in the same environment. For payment providers, offering this functionality can require additional banking relationships and supporting infrastructure, and working with Convera means PayDo can extend the capability without having to build and maintain that infrastructure independently.

SWIFT receipts without additional banking relationships

According to the companies, connecting PayDo's client experience with Convera's payment network results in fewer provider relationships, simpler reconciliation, and a more direct workflow from receiving funds to making onward payments. Serhii Zakharov, CEO and founder of PayDo said that the partnership allows the company to extend how clients receive international funds and move them onward with less operational complexity.

Convera has more than 40 years of experience in foreign exchange and cross-border payments and moves around EUR 173 billion in payments annually. Its network supports more than 140 currencies across more than 200 countries and territories, and the company also provides foreign exchange, risk management, and compliance services to businesses and institutions. Meaghan Riley, Chief Commercial Officer at Convera stated that growing businesses need international payments to operate as one connected flow rather than as a series of separate accounts, providers, and integrations.

Consolidating the payment stack

PayDo offers multi-currency accounts, international transfers, merchant acquiring, cards, and Open Banking collections under a single contract, onboarding process, and technical integration. The company processes more than EUR 5 billion annually for more than 1,000 businesses across ecommerce, digital goods, iGaming, and financial services, and holds principal membership with Visa and Mastercard alongside direct access to SWIFT and SEPA.

Its model is designed to address the fragmentation that can require businesses to maintain separate relationships for acquiring, accounts, payouts, and currency conversion. The Convera agreement extends that approach to international payment receipt and onward processing, adding the capability through a partner rather than in-house development and allowing PayDo to serve a broader range of client payment needs through a single point of integration. For Convera, the arrangement places its cross-border network within a platform used by businesses in sectors including ecommerce, digital goods, and iGaming.