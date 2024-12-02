PayDo launches C2B Open Banking collections account for merchants

PayDo has launched a new consumer-to-business (C2B) Open Banking collections account aimed at online merchants that process large volumes of bank transfer payments.

The company said the product is intended to address reconciliation and operational issues that arise when Open Banking payments are handled through standard bank transfer infrastructure.

Under existing models, Open Banking transactions are often processed as generic credit transfers, making it difficult for merchants to automatically match payments to customers or orders. This can result in manual reconciliation processes for businesses handling thousands of transactions per day. PayDo’s new collections account introduces a managed account structure in which each incoming payment is individually identified and tracked.

According to PayDo, the system assigns transaction-level data to every payment, allowing real-time tracking and automated reconciliation. The company positions the approach as closer to card acquiring workflows, while maintaining the settlement speed and pricing typically associated with Open Banking payments.

Focus on scalability and operational controls

Representatives from PayDo said earlier efforts in Open Banking focused on payment initiation and fraud reduction, but that operational scalability remained a barrier for high-volume commerce. The new C2B collections model is intended to support merchants processing significant daily volumes without adding complexity to internal finance and reporting functions.

PayDo stated that early deployments of the infrastructure have demonstrated the ability to process more than 100,000 transactions per day. The company said this level of throughput allows merchants to reduce settlement times and transaction costs while retaining oversight of incoming funds.

The collections account can be integrated into existing payment setups, enabling merchants to route Open Banking payments through a dedicated account environment rather than relying on standard bank accounts. PayDo indicated that this reduces the need for post-payment manual checks and adjustments.

Founded in 2017, PayDo operates as a regulated payment services provider offering multi-currency accounts, acquiring services, e-wallet payments and Open Banking products. The company reports processing more than EUR 5 billion in annual transaction volume.