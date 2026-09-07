Paddle has added support for Pix Automático within Paddle Billing, allowing merchants to accept recurring subscription payments from buyers in Brazil.

The feature integrates Pix Automático, a recurring-payment variant of Brazil's Pix instant payment method, into Paddle's billing infrastructure. It allows subscription charges to be collected at sign-up and at each renewal using a payment method already familiar to Brazilian consumers.

Activation process

Merchants that already have Pix enabled on their Paddle account do not need to take any further action to use the new capability. In addition, those who have not yet enabled Pix can do so by navigating to the Payment methods section of the Paddle dashboard and activating the option there. Once enabled, Pix Automático becomes available as a recurring payment method for eligible subscription billing cycles.

According to Paddle, Pix Automático currently supports weekly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual billing cycles. Daily billing is not supported, and the method cannot currently be used for upgrades, prorations, or other unscheduled charges outside a subscription's standard billing cycle. This distinguishes it from card-based recurring payments, which typically allow for more flexible, on-demand charge types such as mid-cycle plan changes.

Buyer experience and settlement timelines

According to the official press release, buyers using Pix Automático receive a notification three days before each scheduled renewal, giving them visibility into upcoming charges ahead of settlement. Paddle has also indicated that payment confirmation for transactions made through Pix Automático can take up to seven days, a longer settlement window than is typical for card payments, which merchants should factor into reconciliation and revenue recognition processes.

Pix has become a widely used payment method in Brazil since its introduction by the Banco Central do Brasil, and its extension into recurring, subscription-based use cases through Pix Automático reflects broader efforts across the market to adapt instant payment infrastructure for non-one-off transactions. For subscription businesses operating in Brazil, offering a locally established payment method at renewal may reduce friction compared with relying solely on card-based billing, which can be affected by card expiry, insufficient funds, or cross-border card acceptance issues.

Moreover, through the process of incorporating Pix Automático into Paddle Billing, Paddle extends its existing support for Brazilian payment preferences within its subscription management platform, adding a local, bank-account-linked recurring payment option alongside other payment methods it already supports for merchants selling into the Brazilian market.