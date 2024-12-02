American retail clothing brand Pacsun has joined Affirm in a strategic collaboration aimed at providing shoppers with a transparent way to pay over time.

The news comes just as the holiday season begins, with Pacsun intending to make shopping for its customers simpler and more cost-effective. From 4 December 2025 to 18 December, the clothing retailer brand is also offering customers 10% off at checkout when shopping from its Holiday Gift Guide, including cosy seasonal items.

Spreading out costs for holiday shopping

By paying with Affirm at checkout, eligible shoppers, whether they are updating their winter wardrobe or buying gifts, can divide the cost with interest-free biweekly payments or monthly instalments up to 24 months. The option does not impose hidden or late fees, offering customers a more optimal way to pay for their shopping.

Furthermore, through this move, Pacsun joins Affirm’s global network of approximately 420,000 merchant partners, including brands such as Amazon, Costco, StubHub, SeatGeek, REVOLVE, Net-a-Porter, StockX, and adidas, among others.

Talking about the collaboration, Richard Cox, Pacsun Chief Merchandising Officer, mentioned that teaming up with Affirm will enable the retail clothing brand to facilitate more clarity, control, and confidence for every purchase that a customer makes.

Adding to this, Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm, said that, as individuals are planning holiday purchases more intentionally, they are seeking payment options that they can count on. The strategic partnership between Pacsun and Affirm will help people across the US shop smarter as they celebrate the holiday season.

Recently, Wayfair also chose Affirm’s solutions to provide more payment options at checkout. With this move, home product shoppers were set to be able to benefit from Affirm’s trusted payment options. Eligible shoppers who were looking to buy furniture, home décor, or holiday gifts could choose Affirm when checking out online or in-store across the entire Wayfair family of brands, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.