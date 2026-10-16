Onyx CenterSource has launched OnyxPay, a platform for managing commission payments between hotels and travel agencies.

Onyx CenterSource, a provider of B2B payments and business intelligence for the hospitality industry, has introduced OnyxPay, a platform designed to improve visibility, flexibility, and speed in commission payments between hotels and travel agencies. The platform, the result of a multi-year investment, combines Onyx’s global network, payment infrastructure, and AI. That network spans more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers across more than 160 countries, processing more than USD 2 billion in payments annually. Customer onboarding is starting through a phased migration, with access and features set to expand in later rollout phases.

Addressing delays in commission payments

According to Onyx’s Q2 2026 global commission data report, hotel commission payments took an average of 41 days, with fragmented information, manual reconciliation, and repeated status checks complicating the process. OnyxPay gives agencies transaction-level visibility, grouped-payment tracking, and data exports for integration, matching, and reconciliation. Hotels gain real-time funding and payment status, current and historical records, and tools to flag issues and take action within a single portal.

Hotels can fund, and agencies can receive, payments at frequencies suited to their businesses, while role-based access, approval workflows, and a full audit log support accountability. Onyx expects the platform to shorten cycle times, reduce disputes, and speed up their resolution. Scott Gutz, CEO of Onyx CenterSource, stated that transforming hospitality payments requires rebuilding the infrastructure hotels and agencies rely on every day. According to Gutz, OnyxPay represents a fundamental shift in how the industry manages commission payments.

AI-assisted matching across the network

OnyxPay uses AI-assisted entity matching to identify when different names and records refer to the same hotel or agency, reducing duplication and manual investigation. Because Onyx’s network brings together data from both hotels and travel agencies, the company has visibility into both sides of the commission relationship, which it uses as the basis for matching records and identifying exceptions.

Steve Reynolds, CTO of Onyx CenterSource, stated that the aim of OnyxPay is to make commission payments easier to manage for the people who handle them every day, by bringing information together, making payment status clearer, and reducing the manual effort needed to resolve queries. According to Reynolds, the company has combined its hospitality expertise with a modern technology foundation that allows it to expand automation and apply AI where it delivers measurable value for clients. The two-sided data from hotels and agencies is central to this approach, allowing the platform to reconcile records that would otherwise require manual checks by either party.