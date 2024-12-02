Nium has launched the Global Collection for banks, a new feature designed to allow banks to offer local currency receivables to their customers in multiple countries.

Nium’s Global Collection is a white-label feature that enables banks to offer multi-currency collection accounts directly to their customers, powered by Nium’s virtual account infrastructure and APIs. Banks can issue customer-named, local currency collection accounts in key markets, enabling their clients to collect funds locally in these markets and transfer money globally without relying on third-party fintechs. To begin, Nium will be able to collect EUR, SGD, USD, and GBP locally in these countries, with other currencies to follow.

This launch offers new revenue streams for banks by combining collections, FX conversion, and payouts in one platform. Banks can white label the feature, retain ownership of the customer relationship, and recapture FX margins lost to fintechs on inbound cross-border payments. Customers benefit from a one-stop shop experience without additional onboarding requirements.

By using Nium’s Global Collections, banks gain access to:

Local currency virtual accounts in the name of the customer – Collect payments across Europe, the UK, the US, and Singapore;

Integrated FX and payouts – Get settled in the currency that the bank needs, while capturing FX spreads;

API-first design – APIs to issue accounts, reconcile payments, and transfer funds instantly;

Optimal integration – Banks can integrate Global Collections within their customer servicing channels, such as digital banking and branch banking.

Connecting fintechs and banking systems

Global Collections are part of Nium’s suite of solutions for banks, including global payouts, real-time FX, and compliance infrastructure. Together, they provide banks with the same rails as fintechs, with the security, transparency, and reach of Nium’s global network.

In August 2025, Nium partnered with iPiD, a provider of KYP solutions, including iPiD Node, to expand Verify, its account validation service, in Europe. This collaboration enabled iPiD to use Nium’s Verify technology to improve its own validation capabilities, marking a strategic partnership between two of Singapore’s prominent fintech companies.