Nium, a global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, has partnered with iPiD, a provider of KYP solutions, including iPiD Node, to expand Verify, its account validation service, in Europe.

This collaboration enables iPiD to use Nium’s Verify technology to improve its own validation capabilities, marking a strategic partnership between two of Singapore’s prominent fintech companies. By tapping into Nium’s established account verification infrastructure, iPiD aims to expand its global coverage. Furthermore, the partnership highlights both companies' shared vision to increase trust, reduce fraud, and address evolving regulatory demands in cross-border payments.

With VoP becoming a regulatory requirement in the EU by October 2025, payment service providers (PSPs) will need not only to verify payee details but also to document that the verification was attempted and properly recorded. This collaboration enables the integration of the iPiD Node, which expands the reach of Nium’s Verify solution in the EU, with audit-ready coverage in the additional 41 countries of the SEPA region, optimising Nium’s instant account verification capabilities in 25 countries worldwide, according to the officials.

Nium is among the providers with direct access to global real-time payment schemes for both payments and real-time account validation, alongside iPiD Node’s compliance-ready infrastructure. Additionally, iPiD Node has enabled institutions to meet increasingly stringent VoP compliance requirements by providing evidence-ready audit logs, while helping reduce false positives and manual reviews in high-risk cross-border transactions.

Benefits from Nium-iPiD partnership

The integration of iPiD Node with Nium’s Verify solution optimises its infrastructure to deliver an augmented experience by leveraging real-time API responses directly from domestic RTP systems for improved accuracy and fraud prevention. This partnership also ensures transparent, accurate, and secure cross-border transactions. Key capabilities added in the EU include:

Real-time request/response name-checking flows;

Evidence-ready forensics and audit logs to meet regulatory requirements;

Flexible name-matching logic to balance security with usability.

Therefore, Nium and iPiD combine real-time intelligence, regulatory readiness, and ecosystem collaboration to make global payments safer and efficient.