Nift, a technology company that connects commerce platforms with advertisers, has partnered with Clearpay, a BNPL provider.

The collaboration enables Clearpay to offer personalised Nift gifts to customers who make on-time payments, improving the post-purchase experience and creating an additional touchpoint between consumers and thousands of brands within Nift’s global network.

Clearpay, known as Afterpay in markets outside the UK, supports millions of shoppers with a payment model that divides purchases into four instalments over six weeks. The company also provides retailers with access to new audiences and a mechanism for improving customer retention. By incorporating Nift’s automated gifting technology, Clearpay aims to extend the value of each transaction, combining payment flexibility with personalised reward-based engagement.

Growing demand for post-purchase personalisation

The expansion is taking place amid rising consumer expectations around tailored experiences in ecommerce. According to Nosto, 60% of consumers say they are more likely to become repeat buyers after a personalised shopping experience, with BRC projecting that the UK BNPL sector will grow by around 25% per year between 2022 and 2028.

Nift’s platform is designed to analyse millions of data points to connect consumers with products and services that match their preferences. By integrating this technology into Clearpay’s user experience, the partnership seeks to drive incremental revenue through higher customer engagement and improved satisfaction, while also offering brands a scalable channel to reach qualified audiences.

According to McKinsey’s research, top-performing loyalty programs can boost revenue from customers who redeem points by 15–25% annually, thanks to increased purchase frequency or basket size. Moreover, a report from Bain & Company shows that 38% of merchants observed increased repeat purchasing from customers using BNPL.

Through this partnership, Clearpay gains a new opportunity to strengthen loyalty among its existing user base while improving the overall shopping journey. For Nift, the arrangement represents its first entry into the UK market alongside a widely adopted fintech partner, supporting the company’s broader aim to expand its international footprint and connect consumers with meaningful, personalised rewards at scale.