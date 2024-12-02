Europe-based PayTech Nexi Group has announced that it is now part of the Agentic Commerce Alliance (ACA), further supporting the advancement of agent-driven commerce.

By bringing together companies operating in the field, the Agentic Commerce Alliance focuses on developing how autonomous agents interact and cooperate in real commercial environments. Becoming a member will enable Nexi to provide its European scale, local payment expertise, and real-world experience in obtaining the transactional layer for AI agents to support the optimisation of open standards that facilitate interoperable agentic systems.

Addressing the challenges in agent-driven commerce

With commerce entering another stage of growth, and even if AI has supported workflows through recommendations and predictions, a new generation of autonomous agents is now able to understand context, coordinate across systems, and conduct tasks on behalf of merchants and buyers. Yet, without shared standards and open interoperability, such agents cannot carry out their operations safely and consistently across systems, channels, and workflows.

To address these issues, the Agentic Commerce Alliance develops vendor-neutral, open standards that allow agents to collaborate across platforms while taking into account merchant control. Its principles prioritise human-first trust, customer-centricity, vendor neutrality, openness by default, interoperability by design, and worldwide accessibility.

Introduced by Shopware as an extension of its extensive experience in open commerce architecture and applied AI development, the Agentic Commerce Alliance conducts its activities focused on principles of openness and shared intelligence.

Talking about the decision to join the Alliance, Roberto Catanzaro, Chief Business Officer of Merchant Solutions at Nexi Group, mentioned the company’s commitment to creating secure payment experiences for AI-driven commerce globally, highlighted through its work with organisations such as Google, Mastercard, and Visa, ensuring that agent-led purchases reflect consumer intent.

He added that joining the ACA further strengthens Nexi’s allegiance to European merchants and deepens its collaboration with global partners, guaranteeing that the next generation of automated commerce tools enables businesses to expand in the digital economy.