Nexi Group has reached an agreement with a group of local and nationwide banks in Denmark to deliver SEPA Direct Debit (SDD) services, extending the Italy-based payment technology company's existing footprint in the Danish market. Under the arrangement, Nexi will supply the infrastructure and operational services required to process SDD collections, connecting participating Danish banks to European clearing systems.

Connecting Danish banks to the broader SEPA landscape

The agreement covers the provision of scalable payment infrastructure that enables Danish banks to manage their participation in the SEPA scheme. SEPA, the Single Euro Payments Area, standardises Euro-denominated payment transactions across EU member states and a number of non-EU countries, including Denmark. For Danish banks, whose domestic currency is the Danish krone, access to SEPA infrastructure is a prerequisite for facilitating cross-border euro transactions on behalf of their customers.

Nexi's role under the agreement is to provide the technical and operational layer that sits between the banks and the European clearing systems, handling the processing of direct debit collections rather than requiring each institution to maintain its own connections independently. According to the companies, this model is intended to give participating banks access to a reliable, scalable infrastructure while remaining integrated with their existing payment environments.

The arrangement involves banks represented by two domestic organisations: the Association of Local Banks, Savings Banks and Cooperative Banks in Denmark, and National Banks and BOKIS, which represents nationwide banks. Executives from both organisations noted that the agreement is designed to support their members' competitiveness and their customers' ability to transact in Euro across borders.

This is not Nexi's first cooperation with Danish banks. The company already holds an agreement covering card and payment services for local and nationwide banks, including support for international card acceptance and the domestic Dankort scheme. The SDD agreement extends that relationship into Euro-denominated payment processing, further integrating Danish banking institutions into the European payments infrastructure through a single provider.

The arrangement reflects a broader trend across smaller European markets, where banks increasingly rely on third-party payment infrastructure providers to meet SEPA scheme requirements without the cost of building and maintaining independent clearing connections.