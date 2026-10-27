Easypiecy has partnered with Neonomics to integrate Nello Pay, letting learners at Danish driving schools pay for courses from their bank account.

Easypiecy, a digital platform used by driving schools across Denmark, has partnered with Norway-based Open Finance company Neonomics to integrate Nello Pay. The integration allows learners to pay for driving courses directly from their bank account. Easypiecy supports driving schools in delivering e-learning and managing the digital side of driving education, bringing learning materials and course administration together in a single platform. Payments can now be completed within the same experience, without adding extra steps for learners.

Account-to-account payments within the platform

Nello Pay enables account-to-account payments through Easypiecy, connecting learners securely with their bank to complete payments digitally. For driving schools, this adds a payment option that sits alongside their existing digital learning tools, while learners remain within the Easypiecy platform throughout the process. As a result, enrolment, course content, and payment are handled in one place rather than across separate services.

Alfonso Muñoz, CEO of Neonomics, stated that the company is pleased to bring Open Banking payments into driving education, as payments should be as straightforward as the service itself. According to Muñoz, enabling learners to pay directly from their bank account reduces friction and gives driving schools access to modern payment infrastructure that they would otherwise have to source separately.

Embedding payments in sector platforms

Morten Hamm, CEO of Easypiecy, stated that the company aims to make digital driving education as straightforward as possible, including payments. According to Hamm, integrating Nello Pay gives learners a simple way to pay without leaving the platform, which, while a small part of the overall journey, can make a noticeable difference to the user experience. Both companies describe the partnership as a way to give driving schools a more connected digital service.

Founded in Norway in 2017, Neonomics provides Open Finance infrastructure covering financial data, enriched account information, and payments, and its PSD2 API network connects more than 3,500 banks across 30 European markets. The partnership follows Neonomics’ recent funding from existing shareholders, when the company reported more than 60% growth in new customer acquisition since the start of 2026 and said it would continue to grow its Open Banking payments business alongside its financial data services. Integrations with sector-specific platforms such as Easypiecy extend account-to-account payments into everyday services beyond traditional ecommerce.