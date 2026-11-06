NCR Atleos has launched AllTM, an ATM solution for US retailers offering withdrawals, deposits, bill payment, and cardless transactions in one unit.

The small-footprint solution allows retailers to offer cash withdrawals, consumer deposits, store deposits, bill payment, cardless transactions, and other self-service financial services, with NCR Atleos managing the operational side. AllTM is designed for retailers of all sizes, from single-store operators to large retail chains, and is intended to make the in-store ATM a broader financial services point rather than only a place to withdraw cash.

Cash handling and financial services in store

According to NCR Atleos, AllTM helps retailers expand access to financial services and provides cash management benefits within the store. It also aims to ease the labour and cash handling demands of offering financial services over the counter, while giving retailers more opportunities to engage customers and encourage repeat visits to their stores.

Steven Nogalo, General Manager, North America at NCR Atleos, stated that AllTM allows retailers to use the ATM as a business asset that can attract customers and increase store visits, while Atleos handles the operational complexity. According to Nogalo, the aim is to turn the ATM into a frequently used financial service point located where customers already shop.

Formalising an existing retail offering

AllTM formalises a range of services that NCR Atleos has provided to retailers for several years, bringing them together in a single package so retailers can more easily evaluate and deploy the options that suit their customer experience, growth, and operational goals. Nogalo added that, as retailers look for ways to differentiate their customer experience, the ATM can play a larger role than many realise, creating more reasons for customers to visit and return.

NCR Atleos is a US-based provider of self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers, and consumers, and operates an independently owned ATM network. The NYSE-listed company employs around 20,000 people worldwide. By adding services such as bill payment and store deposits, AllTM extends the in-store ATM beyond cash withdrawals into tasks that retailers might otherwise handle at the counter.