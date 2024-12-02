Nayax, a global commerce enablement and payments platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Autel Energy to provide embedded payment solutions.

Autel is one of the global suppliers of electric vehicle charging equipment (EVSE) and a significant player in the smart energy sector. According to the company’s officials, Autel’s new energy charging business reported a 53% increase in revenue year-over-year in 2024.

By partnering, Nayax and Autel will address the rising global demand for optimal, scalable charging infrastructure. This collaboration will combine Autel’s AC/DC chargers, cloud-based management tools, and global service network with Nayax’s flexible payment infrastructure. This integration aims to facilitate faster deployment for operators and a more convenient payment experience for end-consumers.

Under this agreement, Autel plans to embed Nayax payment solutions directly into an estimated 100.000 EV chargers, which are set for deployment across North America and Europe by the end of 2026.

EV chargers’ payment landscape

Global EV sales are increasing at a rate of 25.6% year-on-year for fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. As demand for efficient payment methods rises, new payment solutions are gaining popularity. According to a recent article from The Paypers, one adopted option is Plug & Charge, a standard defined by ISO15118, which is quickly becoming a frontrunner for EV charging payments in the 2030s. By securely connecting the EV directly to the charger and allowing automatic authentication and billing, Plug & Charge provides a significant upgrade over RFID cards, apps, or contactless terminals.

Nayax acquired Inepro Pay

In April 2025, Nayax acquired Inepro Pay to expand into the Benelux region. This move allowed Nayax to expand its reach in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Belgium by improving efficiency and getting closer to its customers in the area. Nayax aimed to leverage Inepro Pay’s local presence and sales capabilities to expand direct outreach, increase revenue, and deliver faster support for its customers.