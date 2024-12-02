Inepro is a provider of solutions for authentication, payment, document accounting, and telemetry in a variety of sectors. Inepro Pay is a digital payment platform developed for cashless transactions which supports payments via smartcards, mobile devices, or user accounts.

This move will allow Nayax to expand its reach in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Belgium by improving efficiency and getting closer to its customers in the region. Nayax aims to leverage Inepro Pay’s local presence and sales capabilities to expand direct outreach, increase revenue, and deliver faster support for its customers. Moreover, consolidating Inepro Pay under Nayax’s direct ownership will eliminate duplicate processes and improve merchant experience.











Nayax further expands in Europe

Europe is a core market for Nayax, accounting for around 36% of global revenues in 2024. This acquisition aims to accelerate the payment platform’s growth with a regional hub and drive global expansion. Inepro Pay will become a full-service office in the Netherlands, joining Nayax’s offices in the UK and Germany. This purchase is a step forward for Nayax in its plan to become a leading commerce and payment solutions provider in Europe.

The company’s goal is to simplify commerce and improve customer loyalty for merchants worldwide. As Inepro Pay has been its distributor since 2015 in the Benelux region and is familiar with its products and customers, Nayax plans to integrate their team and back-end operations to produce better and faster outcomes for businesses across Europe. It also unifies payments, operations, and loyalty into a flexible retail solution, which makes managing multiple vendors easier for merchants, all in one commerce platform.

Over the past ten years, Inepro contributed to the development of Nayax’s presence in the Benelux region. With the team now joining the fintech, the transition marks a natural growth for the distributor, enabling it to expand its resources, sales tools, and operational support to better serve merchants through a unified commerce platform.