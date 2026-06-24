myPOS and Bancomat have entered a partnership to enable Bancomat network acceptance for merchants across Italy.

Under the arrangement, all merchants operating myPOS payment devices will be able to accept payments through the Bancomat network. The rollout is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026 and will be available to both new and existing myPOS customers in Italy.

In addition to in-store acceptance, Bancomat Pay acceptance for ecommerce transactions is expected to be introduced at a later stage, extending the partnership's scope to digital channels. No specific timeline for the online component has been confirmed.

Extending coverage across in-store and online channels

According to the official press release, the collaboration addresses a gap that has previously required Italian merchants using myPOS to operate without Bancomat acceptance. Bancomat remains a widely used payment method among Italian consumers, and myPOS has indicated that the inability to accept it has, in practice, represented a barrier to completing transactions for merchants relying solely on the platform. Under the new arrangement, Bancomat acceptance is consolidated within the myPOS platform, enabling merchants to access both the network and the platform's core features, including instant settlement, transparent pricing, and a free business account, through a single solution.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment between the two companies to provide Italian small businesses with a consistent payment experience across the major payment methods used in the country. Italy represents a strategically significant market for myPOS, given the company's stated focus on expanding payment acceptance for small businesses across Europe.

Massimo Itta, Chief Commercial Officer at Bancomat S.p.A., said the partnership is rooted in a shared ambition to make transactions more accessible and to extend the network's reach, reinforcing Bancomat's role within Italy's payments ecosystem.

In addition, Alessandro Bocca, Country Manager Italy at myPOS, noted that Bancomat acceptance is not discretionary for many Italian merchants, as the ability to accept the network frequently determines whether a transaction is completed. Bocca said the partnership allows Italian business owners to consolidate Bancomat acceptance with the platform's core features within a single solution, marking a significant milestone for myPOS's growth in the country.

Oliver Furniss, Chief Product Officer at myPOS, described Italy as a strategically important market and noted that Bancomat is central to everyday consumer payment behaviour in the country. Furniss said that extending Bancomat acceptance to the platform's merchants allows them to serve a broader range of customers while retaining myPOS's existing features.